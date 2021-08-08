Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts with bursts of lava, ash

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano is erupting on the densely populated island of Java. Mount Merapi has unleashed hot clouds of ash at least seven times since Sunday morning. It spewed smoke and ash high into the air and sent streams of lava and gasses down its slopes. No casualties were reported, but ash from the eruption blanketed several villages and nearby towns. The mountain has seen increased volcanic activity in recent weeks. Its lava dome had grown rapidly before partially collapsing Sunday. Mount Merapi is the most active of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.