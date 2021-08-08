Flood Warning issued August 8 at 9:03PM CDT until August 12 at 8:25AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 9:03PM CDT until August 12 at 8:25AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* Until Thursday morning.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and crest near 14.9 feet Tuesday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.