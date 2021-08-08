Actress Julie Bowen, sister help woman who fainted at park

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know the woman who was with the doctor helping her, or if she was famous, according to an Aug. 3 post on Facebook. After the doctor gave her the hint “Modern Family,” John says she finally recognized one of her helpers. as Julie Bowen from the long-running comedy series. The doctor was Bowen’s sister, Annie.