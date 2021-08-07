Wildfires endanger villages, fuel site, in Russia’s Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — Wildfires in Russia’s vast Siberia region are endangering several villages and prompted evacuations and other emergency precautions. Officials said 93 active forest fires burned across 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. A fire engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, and all residents were evacuated. Fires also burned close to other villages and and threatened a fuel supply facility. High winds exacerbated the danger of flames spreading quickly. In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change.