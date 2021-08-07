Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California are facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threaten to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville has destroyed more than 180 homes and is threatening more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. Fire officials say it’s the largest single wildfire in state history and the largest of 107 active fires burning across 14 states. Evacuations also remain in effect for a number of small communities threatened by lightning-sparked fires in and around national forests.