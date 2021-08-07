Skip to Content

Waterloo man sentenced to 7.5 years for “Wild West” shooting

10:27 pm Waterloo News
Ware edited
Charles Ware, 47, of Waterloo

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A Federal District Court Judge sentenced a Waterloo man to serve 90 months in prison this week, for a shooting he called, "not unlike the Wild West."

Charles Ware, 47, received the sentence after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. The shooting happened in September 2020.

Judge C.J. Williams says bullets went through multiple windows and a codefendant was shot in the leg. Williams said Ware had a "fairly nonstop" criminal history with 30 adult convictions. He will also serve a three-year term of supervised release after prison.

Author Profile Photo

Travis Breese

Reporter, Iowa City

More Stories

Skip to content