WATCH: Highlights from Tokyo’s fifteenth day of competition

Team USA men extend basketball gold medal streak to four

Team USA's men's basketball team is golden yet again after taking down France to win its fourth-straight Olympic gold medal.

Nelly Korda's Olympic gold medal putt

Nelly Korda finished off a par on the 18th hole to win the gold medal at the women's golf competition. After the putt, she celebrated with her sister Jessica and other Team USA golfers.

U.S. routs Spain in water polo final, completes three-peat

A complete performance from the United States women's water polo team locked up a third straight Olympic gold medal with a 14-5 dismantling of Spain.

Japan fulfills baseball destiny in gold medal win over USA

Dominant pitching and a Morishita Masato home run delivered Japan to a long-awaited gold medal in baseball's Olympic return.

Felix wins 11th medal with 4x400m gold

Allyson Felix, running leg two of a dream-team 4x400m relay squad with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu, captures her 11th medal – seventh gold – to surpass Carl Lewis' U.S. track and field medal record.

CLICK HERE for more coverage of the Olympics.