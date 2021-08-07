Two million dehumidifiers recalled for potential fire hazards

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - About 2 million dehumidifiers are being recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards.

Dehumidifiers with common brand names have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards. The manufacturer is New Widetech. Some of the several brand names include Amana, Honeywell and Whirlpool.

The dehumidifiers were sold at many retailers from February 2009 to August 2007. Some retailers include Lowe's, Costco, Walmart and Menards.

The recall includes 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 70- and 74-pint dehumidifiers with brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire, Classic, Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations, Haier, Honeywell, Idyllis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool and Whynter.

To see if you own one of these dehumidifiers, CLICK HERE for more information. The brand name, model number and capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifer.

Consumers are advised to stop using these dehumidifers immediately. You can contact New Widetech for a refund, which will be pro-rated based on how old the dehumidifier is.