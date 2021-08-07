TRACKING: Severe weather possible and very humid conditions

Tonight: The chance of showers/storms continues this evening. Some of the storms could be severe before midnight. Showers/storms are still possible overnight. High humidity level keeps lows warm...low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Very humid air continues with a chance of showers/storms. Highs are in the 80s with a gusty south wind. The heat index reaches the mid-90s.

Sunday: Night: The chance of showers/storms continues as does the very humid conditions. Lows drop to near 70 again.

Monday: Isolated storms are possible with high humidity. Highs near 90s.

Tuesday: There is a chance of showers/storms, and some could be strong to severe.

Look ahead to the Field of Dream game Thursday:

Partly cloudy and humid. Highs are in the upper 80s.