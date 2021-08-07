TRACKING: Few strong storms possible

Today: Showers and storms clip our northern counties this morning but are non-severe. Partly cloudy skies stick around through the afternoon as scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening. Not everyone should see rain though. South winds are breezy at 10-20 mph. High temperatures are in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. Dew points are in the low 70s.

Tonight: The Storm Prediction Center has our northern counties under a Slight Risk for severe storms for this evening into the overnight. Threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Storms become more widespread in covered through the overnight. South winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures are still quite warm and in the low 70s.

Sunday: A complex of storms fizzles out in the mid to late morning hours, leaving partly cloudy skies. There’s a chance for redevelopment of storms in our southern and eastern counties Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts may be a concern for a few of the stronger storms. Breezy south winds continue. It’s still quite humid, although high temperatures only rise to the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday Night: Showers and storms continue into Sunday night, otherwise partly cloudy. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Monday: Hot, humid, and a chance for showers and storms as we start the work week. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are right around 90 degrees.

This Week: Another chance of showers and storms appears likely on Tuesday. The heat and humidity continue through Thursday.