Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are convening for a rare weekend session on the bipartisan infrastructure bill as they edge toward a vote. Saturday’s action in the Senate could wrap up swiftly with passage of the $1 trillion package or drag out for days by opponents trying to slow President Joe Biden’s big priority. Biden praised the Senate for its work so far on the “historic investment.” He compared it to building the transcontinental railroad or the interstate highway system. Some senators want to further amend the 2,700-page bill. A key vote is set for Saturday.