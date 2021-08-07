‘Olympian’ bat’s flight offers climate change clues

LONDON (AP) — A tiny bat that flew 2,018 kilometers (1,254 miles) from Britain to Russia is being hailed as a mini-Olympian by scientists who hope her flight will teach them more about how climate change is affecting the species. The UK Bat Conservation Trust says the Nathusius’ pipistrelle was found in a village in the Pskov region of northwestern Russia. The bat, which weighed eight grams (0.28 ounces) and was about the size of a human thumb, had been ringed by a bat recorder near London’s Heathrow Airport in 2016. Unfortunately, the creature had been attacked by a cat and later died, despite the efforts of Russian conservationists.