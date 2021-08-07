Morg’s Diner closed Saturday due to stolen AC unit

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A popular breakfast spot in downtown Waterloo is closing Saturday after its air conditioning unit was stolen overnight.

In an early morning Facebook post, Morg's Diner announced it would not open Saturday after someone stole its AC unit from the outside of the building. Temperatures were expected to be in the low 90s Saturday.

The restaurant also shared the photo below of the vehicle allegedly responsible for the theft. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-2515.