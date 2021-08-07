Iowa native Karissa Schweizer finishes 13th in Olympics 10,000-meter final

TOKYO, Japan (KWWL)- Iowa native Karissa Schweizer came in 12th place in the women's 10,000-meter final at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Saturday. The Urbandale native finished with a time 31:19:96.

She originally finished 13th but was bumped up one spot after another runner was disqualified.

American Emily Sisson finished ahead of Schweizer. Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands won the gold medal and crossed the finish line at 29:55:32.

Earlier in the Olympics, Schweizer ran in the Women's 5,000 meters final and finished in 11th place.

Saturday is "Karrisa Schweizer Day" in Columbia, Missouri, where Schweizer went to college and ran for the University of Missouri.

Saturday is Karissa Schweizer Day in Columbia, Missouri as we cheer on @KarissaSchweiz4 in the 10,000M Finals. Thank you for representing the United States, @MizzouTFXC and @CoMoGov in the #TokyoOlympics. Columbia is rooting for you! https://t.co/LjSqr6BShS pic.twitter.com/IcnBcj1kZ7 — Brian Treece (@BNTreece) August 6, 2021

You can watch Schweizer compete in the 10,000-meter final during Saturday night's primetime Olympic coverage on KWWL.