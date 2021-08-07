We typically don't hear about these in our neck of the woods, but dry thunderstorms are quite common in the southwest part of the country.

Dry thunderstorms form just as the thunderstorms in Eastern Iowa do with moisture, instability, and a source of lift. The only difference is that most, if not all of the rain, doesn't make its way to the ground. These can be very dangerous in the southwest because they aid in the start of wildfires. With no rain to wet soils, brush, and vegetation, lightning can quickly ignite nearby land and other objects.

Rain sometimes doesn't make it all the way to the ground because it can encounter dry air. This causes rain to evaporate and often looks like a rain shadow high in the sky. That is called virga. Dry thunderstorms can be especially dangerous to people, since there's no incoming rain to warn of lightning.

Although not as common in Eastern Iowa, this is a big deal out in the southwest. Above is a map of dry lightning strikes (from dry thunderstorms) and estimated rainfall. The dark green shading indicates a half inch to more than an inch of rain. Notice that the dry lightning strikes occur outside these green areas most of the time. The brown shading is less than a tenth of an inch of rain and where more dry lighting occurs, according to the map.

Last year, 5,387 fires were caused by lightning in the southwest. Over the past 20 years, the most occurred in 2006, with 16,165 lightning caused fires.

Drought Monitor: May 18, 2021

Drought Monitor: July 27, 2021

Note the red colors, with red indicating extreme drought and dark red indicating exceptional drought. Between the two maps, some areas have improved over the last few months. Out to the west though, things have worsened. This is in part due to not receiving much rain and large wildfires. Dry thunderstorms play a role in this.