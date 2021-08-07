COVID survivor: ‘Have to start my life all over again’

ATLANTA (AP) — COVID survivors and other victims of the disease are speaking out about the need for vaccination and masks. Organizers have planned rallies on Saturday around the country to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of the coronavirus on individuals and families. The rallies will include people who are still suffering from severe symptoms of the disease months later and those mourning loved ones it has killed. The goal is to encourage people to get vaccinated and wear masks. The rallies also aim to push lawmakers for financial and medical help for COVID victims. They come amid a surge in infections around the country.