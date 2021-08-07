As Pandemic Olympics wane, Japan asks: What did Games mean?

TOKYO (AP) — Was it the strangest Olympics ever, staged during a deadly global pandemic, with no fans? How about the angriest, awash in protests and fierce opposition from large swaths of the host nation? The scariest, with fears of new coronavirus variants and surging cases in Japan throughout the Games? Or maybe, as athletes banded together under moments of intense stress, the kindest? As the tens of thousands of athletes, journalists and officials get ready to pack up and leave, Japan will be left picking over the answers to these questions, maybe for years.