1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shootingNew
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say one Chicago police officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting late Saturday. News outlets report police said the officers were taken to a hospital in “serious-to-critical” condition. Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford told the Chicago Tribune that one of the officers, a woman, later died. Two suspects have been taken into custody. It is not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.