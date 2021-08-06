WATCH: Drew Wagner to be sentenced for connection to Chris Bagley’s death

KWWL News App users, watch here.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Drew Wagner will be sentenced on Friday for his role in the murder of Chris Bagley in 2018. He faces a 47-year prison term with a minimum of 10 years served.

Wagner pleaded guilty to seven charges, including voluntary manslaughter, in 2020.

During the trial of Drew Blahnik, who was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder in Bagley's death, Wagner testified as part of his plea agreement.

The former co-defendant in the case testified that he held Bagley as Blahnik stabbed him in the early morning hours of December 14, 2018. Wagner said he was the one who drove Blahnik to Paul Hoff's trailer, where Bagley was killed.

Witnesses said that Blahnik, Bagley, Wagner, and Hoff all sold drugs for large-scale drug trafficker Andy Shaw, who is currently serving a 94-month federal sentence for large-scale marijuana trafficking. He was never charged in Bagley's murder.

Wagner testified Blahnik made him search for Bagley, saying he was hoping that they wouldn't find him and that he heard conversations between Blahnik and Shaw as they planned to kill Bagley.

When Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden asked Wagner why he pleaded guilty in exchange for his truthful testimony, he said, "Because I'm guilty."

Drew Blahnik faces a maximum of 50 years in prison for the murder charge alone and would only be eligible for parole once he served 70% of that sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for October 12, 2021.