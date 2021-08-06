UN envoy asks Council demand Taliban halt attacks on cities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan is urging the Security Council to demand that the Taliban immediately stop attacking cities in their latest offensive as American and NATO troops pull out of the country. Deborah Lyons also called on the international community to urge both sides to stop fighting and negotiate to prevent a “catastrophe” in war-torn Afghanistan. She told an emergency council meeting on Friday that the Taliban attacks are reminiscent of attacks on large urban centers in Syria’s war and the Bosnian war in the 1990s that devastated Sarajevo.