TRACKING: Storms and more heat/humidity

The forecast picture is becoming a little clearer and is showing a stretch of rain/storm chances today through Sunday night. High heat and humidity will settle in for Monday and Tuesday with a max heat index up to 100. A second period of showers/storms will set up Tuesday into Wednesday night. This will be followed by cooler air and pleasant sunshine.

Today: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible at times today with skies being partly cloudy and hazy. Any severe threat is low today. Highs will be in the low to upper 80s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. It will become pretty humid today.

Tonight: Showers/storms become a little more widely scattered tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A warm front will set up across northern Iowa and will bring the chance for some strong to severe storms north throughout Saturday. The threats would be mainly wind and hail with a low tornado threat. Most of the rain on Saturday will be kept along and north of Highway 20 with partly sunny and hazy skies otherwise. Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90 with humid air and a south breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Rain and storms will become likely Saturday night into Sunday, and some could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be very humid with a breezy south wind. Skies look to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

Next Week: Monday looks dry before our next wave of rain/storms Tuesday through Wednesday night. As mentioned above, it will get hot and humid to start the week with heat indices near 100. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be near 70. We will cool for Thursday and Friday.