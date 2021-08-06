TRACKING: Scattered rain and storms through the weekend

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and just a little bit humid. There may be a couple showers and thunderstorms that pop-up in the afternoon and early evening but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s and a south wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: The first part of the evening will be dry, but after 10 p.m. there will be the potential for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a south wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible in the morning, with a few scattered storms possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s and it will be humid. The wind will be south 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers and storms will be likely. We will have to watch for the potential of stronger storms northwest of Waterloo. Overall severe risk is low, but it will be a trend we continue to watch.

Sunday: Another day with the potential of showers and storms, especially later in the afternoon and evening. We will have to watch for the potential of severe weather.

