TRACKING: Humid weekend with a chance of storms

Tonight: It is a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The sky is partly cloudy with a chance for a shower late. Not much wind…south 5-10 mph.

Saturday: There is an isolated shower/storm possible in the morning then a partly cloudy sky. It is a hot and humid day with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 with dew points near 70. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers/storms are likely with some of the storms late in the evening strong to severe. Primary threat is strong winds and heavy rain. Temperatures drop to near 70 by morning.

Sunday: Scattered showers/storms on and off through the day keep temperatures cooler…low to mid 80s. It remains humid so any storms could produce some locally heavy rain.

Look ahead to the Field of Dream game Thursday:

Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs are in the mid-80s.