Tate’s Army tee-s up for lawn mower safety

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)-- Named after Tate Manahl, the organization hosted it's third annual golf event August 6th.

Manahl was just three years old when he was in a severe lawn mower accident, after being backed into by his father.

Tate's intestines and organs were severely damaged, and the family feared for his life. Miraculously, the now seven-year-old survived, after 30 surgeries and over a month in intensive care.

Over 9,000 children visit the ER each year for lawn mower accidents, something Tate and his family are trying to advocate.

"I'm proud of Tate, for being a vocal person and going to events, and bringing awareness," Tate's father and Tate's Army Co-Founder Ryan Manahl said.

Tate's Army raises funds for families like their own, to cover medical costs and offer support for these horrific accidents.

"We were on the other end, and now we're on the end of it where we can give that support back to other families who were in our same situation, and that's one of the biggest rewards you could possibly have," Manahl said.

A silent auction and dinner was also held to raise funds. If you or someone you know has been affected by a child lawn mower accident, click here for resources.