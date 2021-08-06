Senate Dems rallying behind Biden’s $3.5T budget vision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats from across the party’s political spectrum seem near the unanimity they’ll need for the crucial first step toward their $3.5 trillion infrastructure vision. That vision is contained in the huge measure coming up this fall to bolster health care, education, family services and environment programs. It’s sure to be opposed by Republicans, so the Democrats need Senate support with no exceptions. For now, Democrats on the left and right say they’ll support the first step, a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. It’s expected to come up for consideration after the Senate passes the smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday.