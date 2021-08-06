Refugees pushed to back of the line amid vaccine shortages

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of refugees living in crowded camps are waiting for their COVID-19 vaccines. For months, the World Health Organization urged countries to prioritize immunizing refugees, placing them in the second priority group for at-risk people, alongside those with serious health conditions. But those plans have been upended by vaccine shortages. Around 85% of vaccines administered have been in rich countries, while 85% of the 26 million refugees live in poor countries struggling to vaccinate their own populations, and refugees have been pushed to the back of the line. Other obstacles, like documentation requirements, are exacerbating the situation. Experts warn that outbreaks in refugee camps could spell disaster.