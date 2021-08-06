Skip to Content

Rainfall totals Thursday 8/5

8:57 am Schnack's Weather Blog

The area got a nice drink of rainfall yesterday morning as a line of showers rolled from west to east. They generally weakened as they moved along.

Here is the entire list of totals:

CityAmount
Waterloo0.40
Dubuque0.01
Cedar Rapids0.28
Iowa City0.17
Anamosa 3SSW0.04
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.02  
Bloomington 3.5 N0.13
Bluffton 1 ENE0.05
Boscobel0.02
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.34  
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.45  
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.18  
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.21  
Cedar Rapids 4.6 W 0.21  
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.03  
Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.11  
Central City 6.7 W 0.02  
Charles City0.07
Coralville 0.8 NNE 0.24  
Coralville 1.4 S 0.25  
De Soto0.07
Decorah  0.10
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.12  
Dorchester 3 S0.20
Dougherty 2 NE0.32
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.05  
Dubuque L&D 110.06
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.01  
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.05  
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.01
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.13
Elkader 6.8 WSW T  
Elkader 6 SSW0.03
Elma 3 E0.07
Ely 0.5 SE 0.22  
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.25  
Fayette0.10
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.01  
Garwin0.07
Grundy CenterT
Hampton0.02
Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 0.17  
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.11  
Hudson 1.4 SSW T  
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.06  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.09  
Ionia 2W0.07
Iowa City0.15
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.13  
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.15  
Lynxville Dam 90.13
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.23  
Marengo 3.6 N 0.20  
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.15  
Marquette 1 WSW0.08
Marshalltown0.03
McGregor0.09
Monona0.06
Monticello0.04
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.06  
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.02  
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.04  
North English0.32
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.27  
Osage0.20
Osage 4.7 E 0.19  
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.28  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.15
Postville 5.5 NE 0.05  
Prairie Du Chien  0.10
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.14
Riceville0.33
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.04  
Robins 0.8 SE 0.15  
Saratoga0.38
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.18  
Spillville0.01
St. Ansgar0.25
Steuben 4 SE0.06
Strawberry Point0.05
Toledo 3 N0.03
Vinton0.09
Washington0.05
Waterville 3 SE0.13
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.02  
Waukon Jct. 5 SW0.05
Wellman 4.0 E 0.11  
Williamsburg 3 SE0.50
