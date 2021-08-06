Rainfall totals Thursday 8/5
The area got a nice drink of rainfall yesterday morning as a line of showers rolled from west to east. They generally weakened as they moved along.
Here is the entire list of totals:
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.40
|Dubuque
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.28
|Iowa City
|0.17
|Anamosa 3SSW
|0.04
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.02
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.13
|Bluffton 1 ENE
|0.05
|Boscobel
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.34
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.45
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.18
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.21
|Cedar Rapids 4.6 W
|0.21
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.03
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|0.11
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.02
|Charles City
|0.07
|Coralville 0.8 NNE
|0.24
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.25
|De Soto
|0.07
|Decorah
|0.10
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.12
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.20
|Dougherty 2 NE
|0.32
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.05
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.06
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.01
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.05
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.01
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.13
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.03
|Elma 3 E
|0.07
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.22
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.25
|Fayette
|0.10
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.01
|Garwin
|0.07
|Grundy Center
|T
|Hampton
|0.02
|Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW
|0.17
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.11
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|T
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.06
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.09
|Ionia 2W
|0.07
|Iowa City
|0.15
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.13
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.15
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.13
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.23
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.20
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.15
|Marquette 1 WSW
|0.08
|Marshalltown
|0.03
|McGregor
|0.09
|Monona
|0.06
|Monticello
|0.04
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.06
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.02
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.04
|North English
|0.32
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.27
|Osage
|0.20
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.19
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.28
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.15
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.05
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.10
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.14
|Riceville
|0.33
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.04
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.15
|Saratoga
|0.38
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.18
|Spillville
|0.01
|St. Ansgar
|0.25
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.06
|Strawberry Point
|0.05
|Toledo 3 N
|0.03
|Vinton
|0.09
|Washington
|0.05
|Waterville 3 SE
|0.13
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.02
|Waukon Jct. 5 SW
|0.05
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.11
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.50