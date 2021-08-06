Philippine police say officer killed police chief over hair

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Police say an officer staffing a coronavirus quarantine checkpoint in the southern Philippines has killed a provincial police chief who criticized his long hair. A police report says security escorts for the police chief returned fire and killed the suspect. It says the police chief was conducting a routine check of police enforcement of quarantine regulations when he spotted the suspect’s long hair at the checkpoint and scolded him. The report says the police chief later returned with a pair of scissors and was shot as he approached the suspect. Police have been enforcing quarantine restrictions across the Philippines, which has had one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia.