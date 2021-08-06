One inmate pleads guilty to killing Anamosa prison nurse and correctional officer in attempted escape

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the two inmates charged with killing two correctional staff during an attempted escape in March at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Thomas Woodard appeared at the Jones County District Court in Anamosa Friday at a plea hearing. He entered the courtroom in what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest.

Woodard is charged with and has now pleaded guilty to two counts of First Degree Murder, Second Degree Kidnapping, and Attempted Murder. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As part of the guilty plea, Woodard will be transferred to custody in Nebraska to serve his sentence and has given up his right to a trial.

He admitted to striking correctional officer Robert McFarland in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times, who died as a result of the blow. He also admitted to intentionally striking nurse Lorena Schulte multiple times in the head with a hammer.

Woodard said his intention was to kill McFarland but said he did not intend to kill Schulte and was attempting to stop her from raising the alarms as she was trying to call for help. He admitted to acting with malice of forethought in both deaths.

Woodard admitted to aiding and abetting Michael Dutcher, the second inmate charged in the deaths of Schulte and McFarland, who grabbed staff member Lori Mathis against her will as she was attempting to provide aid to the correctional staff.

Woodard said that he also struck inmate McKinley Roby in the head with a hammer with the intention of killing him. Roby was attempting to help Schulte and McFarland and was seriously injured as a result of the blow.

With the two counts of First Degree Murder, Woodard will be sentenced to life in prison without parole. The other counts are categorized as class B felonies, and each has a mandatory 25-year prison term. A sentencing date has not been set.

Investigators say Woodard and Dutcher tried to escape with the help of tools they had acquired through their part in the prison's work program.

Dutcher was set to begin a bench trial in Jones County earlier this week. That trial was pushed back last week. A new trial date has not yet been set. Dutcher was back in court on Wednesday for a trial-setting conference. KWWL has reached out for when the trial will start, but has not received confirmation of a date.

Court documents show Dutcher will claim he killed Schulte and McFarland in self-defense, or in defense of others despite it being during an attempted escape. Dutcher previously pleaded not guilty to the murders and also waived his right to a jury trial.

