Norwegian cruises challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line is asking a federal judge to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. Norwegian contended at a hearing Friday the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew and is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment. It also contains a fine of $5,000 per passenger for violations. Florida officials say the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated. The judge did not indicate when she would rule.