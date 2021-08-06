Marion opens new street running through the downtown area

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Drivers in Marion now have a new way to get through the downtown area.

A new street was opened to the public Friday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials. The street is an extension of the already existing 6 Avenue that stretches from 15 Street all the way to 7 Avenue.

"This was a great opportunity for us to put in an additional street to help with traffic and make going through the central core of the city safer," Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly said.

The $20 million project was over a decade in the making. The City of Marion purchased the railroad that used to sit where the new street is in 2005.

"This was a great opportunity for us to put in an additional street to help with traffic and make going through the central core of the city safer," Mayor AbouAssaly said.

City Officials hope the new street opens up opportunities for growth in the business district.