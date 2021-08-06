Man whose case led to landmark ruling reconvicted by feds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate whose legal challenge led to an historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty has been convicted in federal court. A federal jury in Muskogee on Thursday found 52-year-old Patrick Murphy guilty of murder and kidnapping in the 1999 killing of George Jacobs in McIntosh County. A citizen of the Muscogee Nation, Murphy was originally convicted in state court and sentenced to death. But he challenged his conviction in federal court, arguing the state didn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute him since he was a tribal citizen and the killing happened on a tribal reservation. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately agreed with Murphy’s argument. He now faces life in prison.