Linn County to require masks in county buildings

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting Monday, Linn County will once again require masks to be worn inside all County buildings for employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The change is being made following the latest CDC guidelines recommending masks be worn inside in areas with a substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rate. The majority of Iowa counties are listed in the high category, including Linn County, which is the highest category on the CDC's scale.

Linn County is requiring masks in County buildings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to protect public health. Disposable face masks will be available at each County building.

“The information we’ve received about the Delta variant, its transmissibility, its lethality, and rate of increase in our community has prompted the Board of Supervisors to take this action,” Supervisor Stacey Walker said. “We’re not doing this for political reasons, we are doing this because we believe it will keep people safe.”

Linn County can require masks inside County-owned buildings, but is prohibited from passing policies requiring property owners to implement a mask policy, thanks to a law signed by Governor Reynolds earlier this year.

County buildings remain open to walk-in traffic. County business can also be done online, by phone, by email, by mail, and by drop boxes located outside County buildings. For questions about services, visit Linn County’s website.

The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to provide significant protection against serious illness and death and remain the best way to protect against infection. For more information on where to find a vaccine provider in Linn County, click here.