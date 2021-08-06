Legacy of Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris showcased by new public mural

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Mosaic tiles and acrylic paint make up a new work of public art in the Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris building in Cedar Rapids.

The Harris couple left an impact on the community through their leadership and advocacy of civil rights, art and education. Greta McLain, artistic director and owner of GoodSpace Murals says the main figure of the mural is the tree.

"The image of a tree, it feels really significant, because you have the strong root system," McLain said. "I feel like the work of the Harris family... made that root system deep and strong, so that we can be having the new growth of Cedar Rapids right now."

On July 30 and 31, the community was invited out to participate in creating the mosaic leaves and butterflies shown in the mural. GoodSpace mural's mission includes community involvement in the art process.

"We want that to visually be represented that everybody is welcome here that everybody is what makes us Cedar Rapids," McLain said.

Minneapolis native, McLain said the George Floyd murder happened three blocks from her parent's house, where she grew up. Her team provided paint and assisted in the painting of the Floyd mural. "The large ripple of what a visual can do to ignite a movement, I think was really exemplified by that action and by that project," McLain said.

Jacqui Rosenbush, mural artist and studio manager and Kendra Kallevig, project manager and co-muralist also assisted in the public art piece.

"It's been really beautiful to see how the walls have turned into a tool for this new phase of the racial justice movement," McLain continued.

Linn County Public Health and Linn County Child & Youth Development Services work out of the Harris building.