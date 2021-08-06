Kid Captain program returns for 2021 Iowa football season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 2021 Iowa Hawkeye football season will mark the 12th season of the University of Iowa's Kid Captain program.

Twelve current and former University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital patients are participating this year. The partnership between UIHC and the Hawkeyes started in 2009 to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their incredible stories.

This year's Kid Captains were selected from 257 nominations from three states for the 2020 season, which was essentially canceled as fans weren't allowed to attend any games during the shortened season.

“We know these kids have all waited a long time for this day, and we’re excited to be able to share their incredible stories of courage,” Pam Johnson-Carlson, Chief Administrative Officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital said. “It has been a true honor to be able to care for them all on their health care journey. We congratulate all of them on their selection to this year’s Kid Captain team."

The 2021 Kid Captains are:

Bridgette Bissell, 18, Muscatine

Blake Burdorf, 10, Shenandoah

Ayden Gendreau, 12, Camanche

Brandi Gloeckner, 15, Robins

Galilea Gonzalez, 10, Cedar Falls

Drew Hennigan, 8, West Des Moines

CC Hoover, 7, Urbandale

BraeLynn Krisinger, 9, Des Moines

Lucas Moore, 8, Fort Dodge

Kale Schmidt, 11, Goose Lake

Bentley Steven, 9, Gladbrook

Madison Williams, 9, Carlisle

Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on August 14 for a special behind-the-scenes tour. Each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.

Click here for more information about each Kid Captain.