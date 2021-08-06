It’s Irish Fest Weekend: here’s what to expect

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Irish Fest is one of the most anticipated events Waterloo hosts annually and after an online-only year last year, 2021 is set to be as big as ever.

The three nights of live music are back and feature the crowd favorite Gaelic Storm on the main stage in Lincoln Park.

Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest Director, appeared on KWWL News at Noon to talk about the final hours before kickoff Friday afternoon.

"I don't even know where to start," Shipman said when asked what people can expect over the weekend. "We're almost set up. We've got the cultural village street set up. All the beer booths are set up. The family area is just gorgeous down there at the other garden at Sycamore and East 4th. There are new workshops this year for the families. I always say bring the kids during the day and get a baby sitter at night."

Tickets have been available for several days ahead of the event, but they are still available for purchase at the gate and are good for the entire weekend. Tickets purchased for last year, but weren't used are being honored for this year's festival. Military, veterans, police, fire and first responders get into the festival for free so long as they show their identification. Kids 15 and younger are also free.

There is an app for the Iowa Irish Fest that is available for Apple and Android devices where users can personalize the schedule to give them reminders for certain events.

Watch the interview with Shipman above. For more information on Iowa Irish Fest, visit their website here.

