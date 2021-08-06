IDPH takes hands-off approach to COVID-19 guidelines for schools this fall

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has released guidance about how they will be handling COVID-19 protocols in schools this upcoming fall semester as cases in the state and across the country continue to rise.

Unlike the 2020-21 school year, the Department will not be doing case investigations that involve tracking positive COVID-19 individuals and notifying close contacts. Instead, they are focusing on "outbreaks and vulnerable populations,” and are following this strategy for all cases in the state.

Individual school districts and local public health departments will be able to decide whether they do their own case investigations. Johnson County Public Health has confirmed to KWWL that they will be tracing cases for the Iowa City Community School District. The Cedar Rapids Community School District will be discussing this at Monday's board meeting, and more districts are likely to make decisions in the coming weeks.

IDPH will also not force COVID-19 positive individuals to quarantine for a certain amount of time, but say that they should refrain from normal activities for 10 days after symptoms first appear. The guidance mentions that the Department has transitioned to treating COVID-19 surveillance similar to how they treat the flu.

IDPH will not be making vaccinations a requirement but is advising that anyone who is eligible gets vaccinated.

Masks will not be required throughout Iowa's schools and will be optional for all students and staff. In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning Iowa K-12 schools, cities, and counties from mandating masks. However, masks will be required on school buses as the CDC mask order for public transportation still applies.

Currently, 14 of the 21 eastern Iowa counties in KWWL's viewing area are at a 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission according to the CDC. Several cities and counties have reinstated mask mandates in government buildings and recommended that people continue to wear masks indoors.

View the release from the IDPH here.