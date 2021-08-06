Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

A New Jersey gym owner has become the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say Scott Kevin Fairlamb was one of the very first rioters to breach the Capitol after other rioters smashed windows using riot shields and kicked out a locked door. After leaving the building, Fairlamb harassed a line of police officers, shouting in their faces and blocking their progress through the mob. Fairlamb is a former mixed martial arts fighter whose brother is a Secret Service agent. He pleaded guilty on Friday.