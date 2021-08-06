Field of Dreams actor Dwier Brown talks about his lifetime role

Dwier Brown was one of some 300 actors who auditioned for the role of John Kinsella in the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams.

Dwier Brown was 29-years old when he got the now-coveted role, in which a baseball-loving father comes to the magical Field of Dreams with the ghost players of baseball past to 'have a catch' with his son, Ray Kinsella.

The movie, based on W.P. Kinsella's 1982 novel, Shoeless Joe, tells the story of Ray and a mystery voice, which urges Ray to 'go the distance' and 'ease his pain.' Only late in the movie do we all find out what those phrases really meant to Ray, who had rebelled against his father as a teenager.

Dwier Brown will be in Dyersville this week, when the Field of Dreams hosts the first Major League Baseball game every played in Iowa.

Brown talks about how the role as John Kinsella changed his life on the week's edition of The Steele Report.