KWWL Television, Inc. is currently seeking a self-motivated individual with an emphasis on IT/computer technology knowledge for a full-time opening on our Engineering Team.

The successful candidate will be able to combine a people-oriented customer service type approach to maintaining technical and user-oriented equipment within the broadcast facility. The candidate will be able to respond to duties and tasks in support of the entire Television Station including news, programming, sales, and others as required. Familiarity with RF technologies, basic wiring techniques, and basic building maintenance practices is a plus.

Qualifications include broadcast equipment maintenance and repair experience (cameras, audio, graphics, and digital video systems), strong IT/computer skills, the ability to troubleshoot and problem solve, and strong verbal and written communication skills. Possess physical ability to lift more than 50 lbs., climb ladders, and work in cramped quarters. Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license and acceptable driving record.

The applicant should be able to work independently and may be asked to work weekdays, nights, weekends, and some holidays.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation, and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago, and Des Moines.

Interested candidates should send resume, cover letter, and any other appropriate information to:

Alan Slaughter, Chief Engineer

aslaughter@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East Fifth Street Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.