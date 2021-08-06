China appoints new military commander in restive Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China has appointed a new military commander in restive Xinjiang where authorities have locked up more than a million members of Muslim minorities. Lt. Gen. Wang Haijiang will oversee a massive military presence in the region that borders on several unstable Central Asian states. The region also borders on Pakistan and Afghanistan, from which U.S. troops are withdrawing. China is particularly concerned about the U.S. withdrawal and fears a resurgence of militant Islam along its border. China’s foreign minister recently hosted a delegation from the Taliban, which has been making rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan.