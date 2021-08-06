Cedar Valley Heart Walk returns in-person August 21

The Cedar Valley Heart Walk is back and in-person for 2021.

The pandemic forced the annual event to virtual status last summer, but this year's event will feature a host of family oriented activities, when walkers gather at Mudd Advertising on that Saturday morning.

Shelby Crist is the new Cedar Valley Heart Walk Director. Shelby is a guest on this week's edition of The Steele Report to talk about the importance of the event and how you can get involved, either as a team or an individual walker.

KWWL-TV has a Cedar Valley Heart Walk Team this year, and we invite you to help us reach our goal. Just head over to the Cedar Valley Heart Walk page to learn how.