Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona President Joan Laporta says keeping Lionel Messi would be risky and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future. Laporta blames Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation that kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract within the Spanish league’s fair play regulations. He said he hoped the league would have been more flexible with its rules but understood that it couldn’t make an exception even if that meant losing Messi.