Arizona state senator accused of sexual conduct with minor

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an Arizona state senator has been arrested on suspicion of charges of sexual conduct with a minor. Police said Democratic Sen. Tony Navarrete of Phoenix was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into jail on suspicion of charges that included multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Police say they received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that allegedly occurred in 2019. Navarrete was arrested after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses. Navarrete did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Navarrete announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.