“An example to the community”: UnityPoint hospital leader explains decision to require vaccines

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- UnityPoint Health is requiring all employees and team members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1, 2021.

The company made the announcement Thursday, making it the latest health care system to require vaccinations for all employees as COVID-19 cases in the nation continue to rise.

UnityPoint has hospitals across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and employs over 33,000 people. The company says that all team members will be required to get the shots, regardless of if they provide direct patient care or not. If they do not, UnityPoint says that employees will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination.

"We felt we needed to be an example to the community," UnityPoint Health Waterloo Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Adams said. "One of our focus values is the safety for our patients and providing that care and having a safe environment for our patients. Part of our doing this is as an example to the community as far as the safety of the vaccine and the need to vaccinate."

Dr. Adams said hospital leaders considered the delta variant and uptick in cases in their own hospitals. As of Friday afternoon, the 14-day average positivity rate in Black Hawk County is 12.8% and 20 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo currently has 12 COVID-19 patients, most of whom are not vaccinated.

Between July 28 and August 4, the state as a whole added more than 3,500 new cases, a 65 percent increase from new cases the week before.

"When we look at our measures where we have an ability to kind of track what this is looking like," Dr. Adams said. "We are apprehensive about having a significant uptick in infections that will overwhelm our facilities throughout our state."

UnityPoint also considered how other health care systems are approaching vaccines, guidance from CDC, the efficacy of the vaccines, and input from internal infectious diseases experts and hospital leaders in making their decision.

Similar to the hospital's requirements for other vaccines, employees will be able to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. A temporary deferral will also be available for pregnant women, but UnityPoint will still strongly encourage them to get vaccinated.

"We had a significant number of our staff that were sick with the virus last year," Dr. Adams said. "We do not want to go through that this year. We cannot suffer the loss of staff due to illness from the virus."

Dr. Adams was among the first staff members to be vaccinated when UnityPoint received its first vaccine shipment back in December 2020. He has seen the devastation of the virus, up close both on the front lines at work and at home. A family member of his nearly lost their battle with the virus.

He wants the community to know this is not about politics or right or wrong, but the science behind the decision. He said the vaccines are safe and effective.

"The vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective. With all vaccines, there is the possibility of a reaction, but when we look at the numbers, reactions are very, very small, and the risk of infection is significant," he said. "We have seen individuals who have gotten the virus, and they have recovered from it but have not gotten back to a normal state."

In July, Trinity Health announced it would require employees at some MercyOne locations across Iowa to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees at MercyOne locations in Dubuque, Dyersville, New Hampton, Mason City, Clinton, Sioux City, and Primghar must provide proof of vaccination by September 21.

The requirement does not include MercyOne Northeast Iowa in Waterloo.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has not mandated that its 16,000 employees get vaccinated but said 90% of staff members have rolled up their sleeves.

"We are proud that nearly 90% of our 16,000+ staff members have chosen to get vaccinated without a mandate in place. As with everything with COVID-19, we continuously monitor the local, regional and national situation, including CDC and FDA guidelines, and our staff and community vaccination rates. We have and will continue to evaluate our safety protocols as the situation develops and evolves. Our job has always been to provide our staff with the information they need to feel safe and comfortable in their decision to get vaccinated. We have also ensured easy access to the vaccine." UIHC Statement

Dr. Adams said a vaccine is a tool that will get society back to normal, but people still need to take basic precautions like frequently washing their hands and being careful in crowded situations.

"We cannot withstand going back to what we experienced last year but I think it's in our in our hands to control this," he said. "Now we know more about the virus. We know that our vaccines are safe, and we just need to move forward."

The deadline for UnityPoint employees to get a shot in the arm or risk losing their job is November 1st.