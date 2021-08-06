9 years on, Cameroon Olympic boxer talks of defection to UK

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Boxer Thomas Essomba walked out of the London Olympic Village with his suitcases in 2012 and left behind his life in Cameroon to start another one from scratch. Essomba was captain of his country’s boxing team when he, disappeared in a country he knew next to nothing about with four other boxers during the Olympic Games. In the nine years that followed, Essomba sometimes struggled to reconcile his yearning for his family in Cameroon and his dream of becoming a successful boxer in the U.K. The stories of young athletes who defect during the Olympics often capture the world’s imagination. This week, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left the Tokyo Games and sought refuge in Poland.