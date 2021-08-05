Yu Ying-shih, historian who irked Beijing, dies at 91

HONG KONG (AP) — Yu Ying-shih, a historian of China who taught at Harvard, Princeton and Yale Universities and whose books were banned by the ruling Communist Party in 2014 after he expressed support for pro-democracy activism, has died at age 91. The Chinese University of Hong Kong, where Yu taught and was vice chancellor in the 1970s, said he died Aug. 1 in the United States. Yu was born in Tianjin, east of Beijing, in 1930 and received a Ph.D. from Harvard. In 2014, bookstores and publishers in China said authorities ordered Yu’s books removed from sale after he expressed support for pro-democracy movements in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.