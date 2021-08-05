UnityPoint Health to require vaccinations for all employees by Nov. 1

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- UnityPoint Health announced on Thursday plans to require all employees and team members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1, 2021.

They are the latest health care system to require vaccinations for all employees as COVID-19 cases in the nation continue to rise.

UnityPoint has hospitals across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and employs over 33,000 people. The company says that all team members will be required to get the shots, regardless of if they provide direct patient care or not. If they do not, UnityPoint says that employees will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination.

“We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health, said. “After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve.”

Similar to the hospital's requirements for other vaccines, employees will be able to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. A temporary deferral will also be available for pregnant women, but UnityPoint will still strongly encourage them to get vaccinated.

“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Dave Williams said. “The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS HERE.