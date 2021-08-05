TRACKING: Rain chances; warmer weekend temps

Today: We start to get into more of an active pattern starting today. Scattered light to moderate showers are possible through the morning commute into the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible late this afternoon into tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 15 mph, which means slightly more humidity today. Air quality is good to moderate this morning and shouldn’t become too troublesome today.

Tonight: Some isolated showers and storms are possible tonight with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: There will be a chance for some isolated showers and storms but most of the day will be dry with partly cloudy and hazy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph. It will be humid.

Weekend: Chances for isolated showers and storms carryover into Saturday with some becoming strong to severe on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be breezy and humid with a south wind. More significant chances for showers/storms move in Saturday night and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next Week: Sporadic rain and storm chances linger through next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southern or southwestern winds will keep things humid.