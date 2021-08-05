TRACKING: Rain chances continue through the weekend

Today: This morning’s rain will track east of the Mississippi River leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky. A few more showers and isolated storms will be in the forecast later this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s with a south wind up to 15 mph.

Tonight: A few showers and storms are possible after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 60s with a south wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: A few showers and isolated storms are possible throughout the day, especially in the morning. It will be a bit more humid and warmer as temperatures climb into the 80s. The wind will be south 5-15 mph.

This Weekend: Off and on chances of storms remain in the forecast. It will be warm and humid. The best chance of rain comes late Saturday night into Sunday. There is a possibility for stronger storms Saturday night.

